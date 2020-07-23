Adorama Announces 'Creators GearUP' College Student Discount Program

The Creators GearUP program offers verified college students discounts on a variety of products across categories sold through Adorama. Participating brands include Epson, Fujifilm, Flashpoint, Glow, Hasselbad, Manfrotto, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, Tenba, Westcott, and more.

"We're excited to announce the launch of our new student discount program to continue our mission to inspire, educate and equip to make dreams a reality," said Abby Hessney, Adorama Director, Brand and Event Marketing. "From photography and video gear to pro audio, musical instruments, gaming, computers and more, Adorama has everything students need to bring their passions to life, both at school and beyond."

In addition to product discounts, the Creators GearUP program offers students curated educational content on topics such as photography, video, audio, and more.

To sign up for the Creators GearUP program from Adorama, please visit www.adorama.com/students and follow the simple steps to create a user account and verify your eligibility through Sheer ID.

