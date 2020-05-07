Adorama Debuts Award-Winning Short Film, "New York Rhapsody"

"As New Yorkers continue to stay at home and have had to adapt to new routines, 'New York Rhapsody' is a beautiful tribute to the city that's an incubator of creativity and innovation," said Michael Amkreutz, CEO for Adorama. "This film is a love letter to our city and the creatives who are hustling, dreaming and creating every day, depicting the daily cycle of life, dreams, and their inevitable intersections."

"New York Rhapsody" has been recognized by numerous leading international film festivals, including:

"Fully written, directed, and edited by Adorama's in-house creative cinematography team, this film is a reflection of our passion for creating engaging, high-quality content that inspires others," continued Amkreutz. "Adorama is more than an equipment store, we're content creators at heart, pursuing creative projects alongside the communities we serve. Our understanding of the daily hustle of filmmakers, photographers and creatives serves as the foundation for everything Adorama does to inspire, educate and equip people around the world."

To learn more about the production of "New York Rhapsody" and see behind-the-scenes, visit www.Adorama.com.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

ADORAMA Contact

Irwin Rommel Suba

[email protected]

646.321.3263

PR Contact

Nicole Fait

[email protected]

949.438.1104

SOURCE Adorama

Related Links

https://www.adorama.com/

