Adorama Debuts New #CreateNoMatterWhat Creative Challenge Theme: Hope

"The third Create No Matter What challenge is all about illustration," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "There is no limit on what you can create and how you want to express yourself during the entire creative process. There are endless ways for you to share a piece of yourself with the world, and we can't wait to see what you create around the theme of hope."

Adorama's #CreateNoMatterWhat campaign is a community-based hashtag to engage with and encourage creatives to create, learn, and think outside the box. Whether it's photography, videography, audio, design or editing, #CreateNoMatterWhat challenges creators to keep their creativity flowing and to express their passion at every opportunity.

To enter the Illustration Challenge, participants should submit a completed online entry form and up to five illustrations that demonstrate their talents, skills and vision. Winners will be selected based on the following criteria: adherence/appropriateness to the challenge theme, originality of expression, quality of artistic composition and aesthetic design, creativity and overall execution of concept, and visual and emotional impact.

The Illustration Challenge is open now through June 24th at 11:59 PM ET. The winner will be announced on June 26th at 12 p.m. ET.

To learn more about the Hope Illustration Challenge and submit up to five entries for a chance to win, visit www.adorama.com/cnmw.

