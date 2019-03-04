Adorama Highlights The Maker Mums of Ubuntu For International Women's Day

"We have created hundreds of jobs alongside our Maker Mums," says Zane Wilemon, co-founder and Executive Director of Ubuntu Life. "These jobs combined with Ubuntu's empowering culture have created a ripple effect where the majority of our Maker Mums have purchased their own land, built their own homes and have created their own businesses which continues to stimulate and grow the local Kenyan economy."

In the episode, Erin Sullivan (@erinoutdoors) captures portraits of the women, their products, and work, telling a cohesive story to customers.

"I look up to their entrepreneurship, drive, and creativity," says Sullivan. "The Mums have uplifted themselves and continue to uplift each other in their work, which is so in line with the spirit of International Women's Day."

Catch My Travel Diary: Kenya Fridays in March at 10am EST on AdoramaTV .

