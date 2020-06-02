Adorama Presents Next #CreateNoMatterWhat Creative Challenge Theme: Video Storytelling

"We always want to encourage and reward our community to think outside of the box when creating, and we're excited to see how people rise to our next challenge of video storytelling," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "We've seen a tremendous amount of community engagement through Adorama's #CreateNoMatterWhat campaign and want to continue to provide opportunities for our community to share their work with others."

Adorama's #CreateNoMatterWhat campaign is a community-based hashtag for creatives to engage with and encourage others to find ways to create, learn, and celebrate art. Whether it's photography, videography, audio, design or editing, #CreateNoMatterWhat challenges creators to keep their creativity flowing while adjusting to working from home or social distancing.

To enter the Storytelling Challenge, videographers should submit a completed online entry form and upload up to five videos (150MB max limit for each upload). Winners will be selected based on the following criteria: adherence/appropriateness to the challenge theme, originality of expression, quality of video (lighting, sound, editing), ability to effectively tell a story, and visual and emotional impact.

The Video Storytelling Challenge is open now through June 10th at 11:59 PM ET. The winner will be announced on June 12th at 12 p.m. ET.

To learn more about the Video Challenge and enter for a chance to win, visit www.adorama.com/cnmw.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

ADORAMA Contact

Irwin Rommel Suba

[email protected]

646.321.3263

PR Contact

Nicole Fait

[email protected]

949.438.1104

SOURCE Adorama

Related Links

https://www.adorama.com/

