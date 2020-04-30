Adorama Wins "Best Instagram Live" in the 12th Annual Shorty Awards

"Equip your creativity" is the mission that drives everything at Adorama, and equipping viewers with knowledge and tips was the main driver behind the Instagram Live video. The nearly 30-minute segment gives an unfiltered look at what it takes to achieve high-fashion images that are all put together right in front of viewers, and shot with Adler's effortless talent.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as a Shorty Award winner for Best Instagram Live, an all-new category this year," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "We always strive to push the boundaries and stay ahead of the curve, and this win is a testament to our team's creativity and ability to engage social followers utilizing a trending platform. With nearly 27,000 views, as well as over 2,000 viewers during the livestream, our Styling on a Budget video delivered engaging content that authentically resonated with our followers."

The 12th Annual Shorty Awards winners were announced in Adweek and will be celebrated at the star-studded digital awards ceremony on May 3rd.

The Shorty Awards continue to recognize the most influential, popular, and culturally relevant brands, organizations, agencies, campaigns and influencers across social media. Winners were selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences , comprised of luminaries from advertising, media, entertainment and technology.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

About The Shorty Awards

The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media and are produced by Sawhorse Media, a New York-based technology startup. Sawhorse also created and runs Muck Rack, the leading software platform that helps fortune 500 companies, brands, PR agencies and journalists build relationships, monitor news and measure the impact of media.

