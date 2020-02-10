Adore Me Is Here For What Women Really Want For Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me lives up to its reputation as a disruptive pacesetter in e-commerce lingerie with a new campaign and rebranding effort that comes to life on television and social media, tied to Valentine's Day. The campaign is focused on supporting all women, at all times. On Valentine's Day, the brand does this by simply listening to what women really want.

The centerpiece of the comprehensive new marketing effort is a :60 film that features women's comments on Reddit answering the question . . . What do you really want for Valentine's Day? These confident women, of all shapes and sizes, proudly wearing beautiful lingerie, tell it like it is: "Drink champagne out of the bottle and bang a few times" . . . "My student loans paid off" . . . "To be dominated."

The film (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExPUNAtbNNs ), created by Tank New York, ends with the tagline: "Whatever you want to do in our lingerie. Adore Me. Here for it." The film will air on social channels including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Television commercials, both :15 and :30s, round out the mix along with a brand new visual identity and website.

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, the CEO and Founder of Adore Me, said, "No matter who you are, or who you dream of being, we're just here to support you. We're committed to never telling you how to act - and all the messy, honest parts of yourself are what make you human. We're here for it. All of it."

Adore Me (www.adoreme.com) is a leading women's lingerie, swimwear, and activewear company based in New York City. They provide a unique and body-positive shopping experience for all women by offering a wide range of sizes, from petite to plus-size. They believe deeply in supporting all women, whatever they do and whoever they are.

SOURCE Tank New York