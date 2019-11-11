Adore Me opens its 6th retail store, at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me, the disruptive ecommerce lingerie startup, opened its sixth and largest store to date this weekend at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Hamilton Place is the largest shopping complex in Tennessee, offering more than one million square feet of retail. Adore Me is opened a 7,000-square-foot store on the lower level.

The interior decor continues in Adore Me's "signature design" with a soft, peach colored space paired with touches of light wood. The inclusivity mission of the brand is an essential element in the store with mannequins of all sizes and colors - and offering all product categories in the complete size range of petite to plus.

Designed to transform the experience of buying lingerie, the store house an innovative technology element; a 3D body scanner that will help customers get their perfect Adore Me size. The size of the new store is double to other Adore Me stores - this in order to dedicate more room for the 'fit & consultation' area; at the heart of the store are 9 large fittings rooms – each designed with two spaces, like wedding dress fitting rooms - to accommodate the sales associate coming in but the customer changing at peace. The consultation area is in the back of the store with a consultant working at a desk where customers can sit down to order the right fit and shape for your body type in an intimate setting. There's also a bar with refreshments and snacks in the fitting room area.

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Adore Me Founder & CEO, states: "It's exciting to see how far our retail team have come, opening our sixth store this past weekend. With this beautiful and thoughtfully designed store we're hoping to make women feel comfortable trying on lingerie, as we've tried to perfect the retail experience with the help of smart design, technology and great people."

About Adore Me

Adore Me is a lingerie e-commerce company based in NYC with +200 employees across the U.S. and Europe. The company was started by Morgan Hermand-Waiche in his days as an MBA student at Harvard Business School. Adore Me offers designer, fast-fashion, affordable, and inclusive intimates. The company has established a strong customer base of over 11M women, predominately urban millennials, and 80% of its traffic comes from mobile.

MEDIA CONTACT

Iris Voltaire

Business & Brand Development

iris@adoreme.com

SOURCE Adore Me

Related Links

http://www.adoreme.com

