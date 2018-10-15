Adore Me, the e-Commerce Lingerie Disruptor, opens its biggest retail store to date in Bridgewater Commons

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me, the disruptive e-commerce lingerie startup, expands out of New York - opening its first store in New Jersey - which will be its largest in size to date.

The new store is opening 11/21 and will be located in Bridgewater Commons mall in New Jersey. Adore Me and Brookfield announced a partnership earlier this year to open 300 stores within the next five years. This is the second retail store to open in the partnership together with Brookfield.

The store is 3,600 sq. ft which is double the size of the existing store in Staten Island. The store features some high-tech elements such as smart RFID fitting room technology, and other IoT to collect, analyze, and visualize data about in-store customer engagement. Designed to communicate the brand's "Inner Confidence for All" value, the store features empowering quotes on walls and in fitting rooms. It's colored light pink - matching the brand's online identity. Lounge areas encourage involvement with the space.

Morgan Hermand-Waiche, Adore Me Founder & CEO, states: "I'm so excited to announce the opening of our second retail store. Following the success of our first store, I'm thrilled to see what the future holds and hope to impress customers time & time again."

Adore Me is a lingerie e-commerce company based in NYC with +200 employees across the U.S. and Europe. The company was started by Morgan Hermand-Waiche in his days as an MBA student at Harvard Business School. Adore Me offers designer, fast-fashion, affordable and inclusive intimates. The company has established a strong customer base of over 11M women, predominately urban millennials, and 80% of its traffic comes from mobile.

