ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable April 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

Allyce Hackmann

201.400.4583

[email protected]

ADP-Investor Relations

Contact:

ADP Investor Relations

973.974.5858

[email protected]

SOURCE ADP - IR