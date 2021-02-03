ADP Honored by Junior Achievement with a U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) honored ADP® with a 2019-2020 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award in appreciation of their valued support despite the limitations on volunteerism due to the pandemic. During a virtual awards ceremony today, the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award was presented to 50 organizations that demonstrated a strong commitment to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy.

"We are extremely honored to again receive this prestigious recognition from Junior Achievement," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer for ADP. "We share a common mission to inspire today's students to become tomorrow's leaders, and we're proud to work in tandem with such a valued community organization toward a future where everyone can reach their highest potential."

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"The work Junior Achievement is doing in communities across the world is truly extraordinary," added Lockett. "Though the face of volunteering might have changed this year, we're proud that our associates continued to support and empower the future workforce. From the COVID-19 Digital Learning Campaign to the Women's Future Leadership Forum, to STEM initiatives including Junior Achievement's NextGen Tech Series Hackathon, our associates have served as mentors, led discussions and workshops, and helped run inspiring events. ADP associates have also supported initiatives including JA BizTown®, JA Finance Park® and the JA Career Pathways Center, which inspire and prepare young people to succeed through financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career-readiness programs."

Junior Achievement's kindergarten through high school programs are delivered across the country by a network of nearly 152,000 volunteers. Today, JA programs provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to more than 3 million students in the U.S. each year.

