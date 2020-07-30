ADP Wins Prestigious Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Next Gen HCM Platform

ROSELAND, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Identified for having the most striking impact in the human capital management (HCM) market, ADP was recognized as a winner in Ventana Research's 13th Annual Digital Innovation Awards for its Next Gen HCM platform. Named as winner for the HCM category, ADP was selected based on the award program's stringent criteria, earning acclaim for Next Gen HCM's advanced technology and ability to drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide.

Ventana analysts examined vendor submissions for their innovative technology approach; how it applies to people, processes, information and technology; the best practices it supports; the degree of team involvement; and the technology's business impact and value.

"The range of ADP's Next Gen HCM innovation that merited the award includes dynamic teams and matrix organizational structures, AI-driven insights, and global compliance," said Steve Goldberg, VP & research director of HCM at Ventana Research.

Differentiating ADP's Next Gen HCM is the platform's design for team-based, agile ways of working as a complement to traditional hierarchical structures, as well as its ability to adapt and scale. The customizable solution enables organizations' flows of work while driving team performance and the ability to rapidly adapt to changing needs. Built cloud-native from the ground up, the global platform supports a personalized experience that cultivates fluid, dynamic work to unlock greater value for the organization.

"We're incredibly honored that Ventana Research has recognized the impact our Next Gen HCM platform can have on businesses," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of global product and technology at ADP. "Change is only accelerating in today's business landscape, as we navigate a world that's becoming increasingly uncertain. With our vast experience in supporting clients, ADP has studied what makes a business successful, and what can stand in its way. We've used this knowledge to deliver a flexible and adaptable solution that can support our clients as they evolve amid dynamic conditions and grow with their businesses as fast as needed."

To help businesses thrive in a new world of work, ADP's Next Gen HCM provides data-driven insights into how people work best; access to an ecosystem of mini-apps to personalize the workforce experience; benchmarking capabilities from aggregated and anonymized ADP client data spanning 810K+ companies and 30M+ employees; and the ability to react quickly to changing global compliance requirements.

For more information on the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards, visit https://www.ventanaresearch.com/resources/awards/innovation. To learn more about ADP's Next Gen HCM platform, visit https://flowofwork.adp.com/.

