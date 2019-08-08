ADP's Advertising Services Breaks New Ground in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP is making it possible for organizations to improve their job advertising and recruiting operations with the launch of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Advertising Services. This toolset helps talent acquisition and HR professionals improve exposure of their job opportunities to potential candidates while leveraging ADP's proprietary blend of expertise, data and programmatic technology to more efficiently capture a higher volume of qualified candidates from a broader audience for the same ad spend per job.

In a challenging market, it remains difficult for organizations to maximize their recruitment efforts. Companies face a lack of transparency concerning which job postings resulted in completed applications, wasted resources and uncertainty around job advertising ROI. With the advanced reporting and measurement capabilities of RPO Advertising Services, clients can leverage analytics to make data-driven decisions regarding job advertisement performance.

"There is a growing need to make recruitment and talent acquisition more data-driven, transparent and people-centric," said Tina Tromiczak, senior vice president, recruitment process outsourcing at ADP. "With RPO Advertising Services, clients gain ADP's expertise in recruitment strategy and visibility into which ads are driving quality candidates to their employment opportunities, helping them maximize their ROI."

ADP's National Account Services offers comprehensive Human Capital Management solutions for large enterprise organizations including a full suite of talent acquisition products and services: RPO, AIRS® Training, ADP Recruiting Management applicant tracking system, Background Screening, and eI-9 services. ADP RPO delivers a customized blend of recruitment expertise, data insights and agility to a company's talent acquisition function and aligns them with corporate business objectives to help ensure the right people are in place to grow their business. From recruitment to retirement, ADP unites technology and talent to enable its clients to transform their candidate/employee experience and improve performance.

Based on ADP's continued leadership in the RPO space, the NelsonHall 2019 RPO NEAT and the Everest Group RPO in North America PEAK Matrix™ 2019 recently positioned ADP as a Leader in RPO. To learn more about ADP's RPO services, visit www.adp.com.

