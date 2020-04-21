AdPushup Becomes a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP)

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdPushup, a leading ad revenue optimization platform for web publishers, has been accepted into the exclusive Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program. For publishers, GCPP is a stamp of approval that endorses AdPushup's capability for solving complex monetization challenges, meeting the highest standards of service, and consistently exceeding publisher expectations.

"We've been working very closely with the Google team for the last 4 years and this partnership is a testament of the strong synergy which exists between AdPushup and Google. Our product integrates seamlessly with Google AdX, AdSense, and GAM, allowing publishers to see significant revenue uplifts, and now with this partnership, our solution for web publishers becomes more robust," said Ankit Oberoi, Founder and CEO of AdPushup.

Starting out as a specialized A/B testing tool for ad layout testing and ad revenue optimization, AdPushup has continuously innovated and added new products such as header bidding, ad refresh, and adblock monetization to its portfolio, with a fully-managed service model and personalized support; so that publishers can focus on their core business of content strategy and execution, driving traffic growth, and delighting users.

Apart from product and service expansion, AdPushup has also spent considerable time and resources forging partnerships on the demand side with leading ad tech companies like OpenX, Index Exchange, Rubicon Project, Media.net, and Pubmatic—bringing their premium demand to its network of publishing partner and helping eliminate barriers of entry.

Currently, AdPushup optimizes billions of ad impressions monthly for its 300+ publishing partners, including CNET, FileHippo, GSMArena, Speedtest, and NDTV.

The acceptance into GCPP program will help AdPushup more closely monitor customer sentiment with annual co-branded surveys, offer early access to Google's ad products, and offer superior technical support in close collaboration with Google.

About GCPP

The Google Certified Publishing Partner program comprises a select group of 40 channel partners globally, hand-picked by Google for their track record of helping publishers succeed using value added services and technology, offering superior interaction and expert consulting, and maintaining a strong reputation for prioritizing a healthy ad ecosystem.

About AdPushup

AdPushup is a revenue optimization platform that helps publishers increase their ad revenue using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, ad mediation, adblock recovery, and accelerated mobile pages. AdPushup is a Microsoft-funded startup, member of IAB and TAG, and the winner of NASSCOM EMERGE 50 award.

