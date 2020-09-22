ADRF Brings Ubiquitous Public Safety Wireless Coverage to Indianapolis International Airport

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF), the largest pure-play in-building Distributed Antenna System (DAS) provider for public safety and commercial radio frequencies, announced today the deployment of its ADXV public safety DAS and PSR series repeaters at Indianapolis International Airport (IND), one of the world's best airports according to Airports Council International. The public safety solution empowers first responders with robust wireless connectivity across the 1.2M square foot airport terminal and parking garage.

"Major airports like Indianapolis International Airport are gateways to the rest of the world, and it's important that first responders have uninterrupted connectivity to protect guests and staff in case of an emergency," said Gabriel Guevara, Sales Director of ADRF. "We are excited to provide a best-in-class public safety system that ensures communication will never stand in the way of first responders saving lives."

The Nokia team that managed the project designed the system with existing public safety signal source feeding ADXV DAS with one head-end (HE) connected to eighteen dual band public safety fiber remotes to cover the entire airport, including hard to reach areas such as elevator shafts and stairwells. The modular ADXV solution initially supports 700/800 MHz public safety frequency bands at IND airport, and can easily and cost-effectively add VHF/UHF in the implementation's second phase.

"The safety of staff and guests will always be our highest priority at Indianapolis International Airport," said Andrew Burnett, Airport Operations Center Manager at Indianapolis Airport Authority. "We were very pleased with the smooth installation of the public safety system from beginning-to-end and are confident it will support first responders in their mission to protect the millions of people frequenting the Indy airport each year."

To learn more about ADRF's suite of commercial and public safety products including DAS, repeaters, antennas, and passive components, visit www.adrftech.com .

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, ERCES (Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the CAFAA, CBRS Alliance, DASPedia, Forbes Technology Council, HetNet Forum, NSCA, ORAN Alliance, and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com .

