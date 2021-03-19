Adrian D. Arcadich's New Book Cien Poemas De Amor Y Mil Emociones Desencadenadas, A Romantic Masterpiece Filled With Odes To Love And Human Emotion

Adrian D. Arcadich said this about his book: "There are books that change the way we perceive the concept of love. There are works that show us the subtlety with which we can express ourselves poetically toward women and at the same time flatter her, fill her with tenderness, with love. And with absolute conviction, I dare to say that Cien poemas de amor y mil emociones desencadenadas is a work that will encourage you, will fill you with the sublime inspiration to pay homage every morning, every evening to the love of your life. Love…what is love? Love is a pure feeling, full of goodness, compassion; in other words, they are beautiful virtues in some beings. What is love? Love is the only reason that man was created, and with love and for love was that he received the breath of life when he was still a lump of clay. And out of love and compassion, he was given the most beautiful being, the angelic being called a woman!"

Published by Page Publishing, Adrian D. Arcadich's new book Cien poemas de amor y mil emociones desencadenadas will enrapture the readers with enthralling verses that speak of undying love for someone special.

Consumers who wish to feel the blissful wisdom and grace of love can purchase Cien poemas de amor y mil emociones desencadenadas in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

