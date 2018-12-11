Adrian Grenier, Actor and UN Environment Program Goodwill Ambassador, Joins BarberWind Turbines' Advisory Board

Adrian Grenier is as passionate about leading a global evolutionary shift as he is about embodying compelling characters. On World Environment Day in June 2017, Grenier was appointed a UN Environment Program Goodwill Ambassador through which he advocates for a collaborative approach to address our environmental issues.

The BarberWind Turbines' executive team met Mr. Grenier in September at the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC). "There was an immediate sense of aligned beliefs and shared goals," says Tammy Barber, Owner and COO of BarberWind Turbines LLC.

"I am always excited about companies that are on the cutting edge of technology, especially when the environment is the main beneficiary," says Adrian Grenier. "When I learned that BarberWind Turbines is making energy more viable and economical for the world's remote locations, I rushed to get involved. BarberWind Turbines is bringing a cleaner form of energy to a whole new market, serving areas that didn't previously have a chance to consider wind as an option. This is truly innovative and important."

"We are so excited to have Adrian on board, his belief in our technology, and the doors he will be able to open for us at the United Nations and other places that are hungry for greener sources of energy," says Debbie O'Hara, CMO and VP Sales & Marketing, of BarberWind Turbines LLC.

ABOUT BARBERWIND TURBINES LLC

Our product is transforming wind power and changing lives. The BarberWind Turbines 800kW wind turbine has been designed for microgrid, stand alone and other distributed generation applications especially those currently dependent on diesel fuel systems like island nations and farms and ranches. It has a built-in lifting system so can be erected without an expensive crane, can be hinged down during the approach of severe weather or a hurricane, and can survive a Cat. 5 (155mph) when lowered. The BWT800kW can be shipped in standard containers and is the most economical renewable energy solution in the world.

