Adrian Jules Digitizes their End-to-End Workflow with Gerber Technology

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrian Jules Ltd, an established bespoke design house and tailoring outfit based in Rochester, NY, has transformed their 55-year-old business offering the finest hand-made garments in America through a deep and personal partnership with Gerber Technology, the industry leader in the apparel and textile technology space, by digitizing their entire process -- from design to cutting -- by integrating Gerber Technology's AccuMark® 3D & 2D CAD software , Gerber's AccuNest™ , and the GERBERcutter® Z1 for production-ready, made-to-measure garments .

Darren Beaman, Senior Director of Technical Design and Production Director, outlined how they transformed their business and found the ultimate balance between old-world tradition and cutting-edge technology including 3D. With a 10% savings in material utilization and 75% time savings for faster manufacturing productivity, Adrian Jules sees embracing technology as a no-brainer. Mr. Beaman added, "we've gone from 20 samples per year, down to 5," representing a significant cost savings for the company.

3D has not only been instrumental in bringing the business into a brand-new technological era, but it has also been crucial to operations due to the present day geopolitical challenges of COVID-19 . In a matter of days, Adrian Jules was able to convert to mask and PPE production -- all with the aid of AccuMark 3D. Thanks to embracing Gerber's end-to-end technology, Beaman was able to bring Adrian Jules to the front lines of the important fight against the current pandemic.

"55 years ago we used paper, pencil and old wooden rulers...now, we're using the most innovative technology available to the industry. For someone who is a technical director, this is very exciting for me" said Beaman, commenting on their success in adopting Gerber's suite of end-to-end solutions. "We've been working with Gerber for over five years. I feel privileged to be part of the Gerber family and am excited to see AccuMark 3D and it is so easy to use."

Adrian Jules now attributes their success to being a tech-forward company, while still maintaining the core values put in place by its founder generations ago.

Gerber Technology offers end-to-end solutions for soft goods and apparel manufacturers looking to save money, time, and the environment. With over 50 years of experience, Gerber has come to be known as the go-to-market leader for companies looking to effectively digitize and connect the entire supply chain, all the way from design, product development and production to retail. Mary McFadden, Vice President, CAD Product Management at Gerber Technology noted that "Gerber and Adian Jules are the perfect pairing of talent, as well as tradition, with over 100 years of combined industry experience and backgrounds in traditional manufacturing."

Speaking to the tradition of excellence at Adrian Jules, Alexa Roberti, Director of Sales, explained: "My grandfather started this company with the dream of delivering the finest hand made garment in America, and that's actually our mission statement today." Roberti also stated that "we are proponents of technology here at Adrian Jules, and we really see Gerber's AccuMark 3D assisting not only in sustainability but giving us flexibility when we need to develop patterns."

About Adrian Jules

Adrian Jules Ltd., Rochester, NY, was founded in 1964 by Adriano Roberti, master tailor and designer from Brescia, Italy and has been manufacturing high quality hand tailored men's custom clothing providing "The Best Worn Secret in America" to their affluent clientele.

Today, under the guidance of brothers Arnald and Peter Roberti, Adrian Jules is expanding by promoting the brand to a select group of the best merchants across the country.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

