Adrian Morales' new book "Ya Morí Una Vez y Volví A Nacer" is an intriguing memoir on survival, faith, and moving forward.

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Ya Morí Una Vez y Volví A Nacer" from Page Publishing author Adrian Morales is an emotional account of a man who survived the atrocities towards Guatemalan people in the 1980s.

Adrian Morales, a survivor of military dictatorship in Guatemala, has completed his new book "Ya Morí Una Vez y Volví A Nacer": a riveting true story that talks about the brutal and unjust kidnapping of the Guatemalan Army during the 80s. The vivid and straightforward narrative takes readers to one of the ugliest parts of human history.

Ya Morí Una Vez y Volví A Nacer

"During the Internal Armed Conflict in Guatemala in the 1980s, the Guatemalan people, mainly Adrián Morales, suffered torture and vileness at the hands of the Guatemalan Army. Adrián Morales is unjustly detained and martyred in the cells of the Military Base located in the Department of Jutiapa.

God heard his cries and prayers and took pity on him, motivating the means so that he could escape from his confinement. During his escape he was wounded by 5 bullet impacts from military-caliber weapons.

Adrián Morales manages to get to Los Angeles, California where he currently resides with his family, and shares his impressive life story."

Published by Page Publishing, Adrian Morales' honest tale features the difficulties living under the shadow of military dictatorship. It also portrays the effect of injustices and violence to one's life.

Lovers of history and politics will enjoy this nonfiction.

