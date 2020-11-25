Adrian Peterson Teams up With The Athletes' Corner to Provide 100,000 Meals to Families in Association With His Custom Thanksgiving Day Cleats

DETROIT, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For most of us, Thanksgiving is a time for food, football and family. As we reflect on all we are thankful for, let us remember that for millions of families in America, this Thanksgiving won't be the same due to the food insecurity crisis happening in our country. Due to COVID-19, it is estimated that 1 in 4 families are now struggling from food insecurity during 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/The Athletes' Corner) (PRNewsfoto/The Athletes' Corner) (PRNewsfoto/The Athletes' Corner)

Today, The Athletes' Corner, Adrian Peterson and the A&A Peterson Family Foundation announced a special 100,000 meal donation, as part of their All Day Holiday Meals Campaign. During the month of November, the two organizations have already helped provide 6,000 meals to Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit with the help of Feeding America®.

This 100,000-meal donation will be accompanied by a custom pair of "fighting hunger" themed cleats that Adrian Peterson will wear during the Lions Thanksgiving Day game vs. the Texans. The cleats were personally designed and customized by world renowned celebrity shoe designer, Kickstradomis. They will feature 4 specific phrases as well as an entertaining cartoon of Adrian Peterson carrying "meals" instead of a football.

The Athletes' Corner and the A&A Peterson Family Foundation will be presenting a check to Gleaners Community Food Bank and Feeding America® on December 1st - for 100,000 meals.

"Playing on Thanksgiving Day is an honor, knowing that millions of people are choosing to welcome you into their home and share their holiday with you. I hope that this year I can use the national spotlight to draw attention to the millions of hungry families across this country that need our help. This Thanksgiving, I'll be suited up for the Lions, but I'll also be proudly representing the people of Detroit." -- Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions RB

"We launched The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger due to our desire to help families with a focus on faith. In Matthew 25, Christ commissions us to feed the hungry, and we couldn't think of a better way to fulfill that mission than with the help of the athletes everyone looks up to. Adrian Peterson is an All-Time NFL great, and it's an honor for us to be able to work with him and Ashley to help provide over 100,000 meals to families in Detroit. He's an MVP both on and off the field, and we love his desire to impact families in the communities he plays for." -- Brennen Creer & Kelenna Azubuike, Co-Founders of The Athletes' Corner.

While you're eating turkey this Thursday, tune in to see Adrian Peterson and his special Thanksgiving Day Cleats in action at 12:30pm EST on CBS.

To help feed more families, or learn more about The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, please visit: https://theathletescorner.org/fighting-hunger/

ABOUT THE ATHLETES' CORNER

The Athletes' Corner is a 501c3 Non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and their foundations to help those who are struggling mentally, spiritually and physically – all through the vehicle of sports. The Athletes' Corner has two primary initiatives that they focus on in order to accomplish their mission: their faith-based and family-focused media platform, and athlete foundation partnerships. Their athlete foundation partnerships are aimed to tackle things like fighting hunger and financial hardship. Visit their Website or Instagram to learn more.

ABOUT THE A&A PETERSON FAMILY FOUNDATION

The A&A Peterson Family Foundation was co-founded by NFL MVP Adrian Peterson, and his wife Ashley. Their foundation believes in encouraging and empowering individuals and families to work together to make a difference in their communities. They want to help eradicate poverty by working to create and develop opportunities for underserved individuals, especially children. Visit their website or Instagram to learn more.

SOURCE The Athletes' Corner

Related Links

https://theathletescorner.org/

