Adriana's Insurance Santa Tour Travels to Paramount this Saturday to Gift Toys, Pictures with Santa, Goodie Bags, and Groceries to 2,500 Kids and Their Families -- In a Contactless, Drive-Thru Experience

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021

When: Saturday, December 18th, from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Where: 14601 Lakewood Blvd, Paramount, CA 90723.

Who: Adriana's Insurance has partnered with Jarritos, Camaronazo, Chocolate Ibarra, and Gelatina D'Gari to provide food, gifts, and entertainment for the event.

Adriana Gallardo and Larry Hernández will be there.

Attendance is open and free to the public.

Adriana's Insurance Services

Latina-owned business Adriana's Insurance has partnered with Jarritos, Camaronazo, Chocolate Ibarra, and Gelatina D'Gari to host a holiday drive-thru experience in consideration of all COVID-19 health precautions. The 11th annual "Santa Tour" promises to bring much-needed support and joy this holiday season by giving away 2,500 toys in Paramount, CA, this Saturday.

The 2021 Drive-Thru Santa Tour will have holiday characters greeting families as they drive by, a photo-op with Santa from the safety of your vehicle, goodie bags for each car, and a toy for each child. Adriana's Insurance will give one random family at the event a $500 gift card for groceries. CEO of Adriana's Insurance Adriana Gallardo, Mexican-American singer-songwriter Larry Hernández, The Agushto Papa Podcast hosts Diego & Jason, and stand-up comedian Martin Rizo will also be there to help greet and bring joy to visiting families.

Adriana Gallardo, founder and CEO of Adriana's Insurance, said, "Adriana's Insurance has always been dedicated to supporting families, and during this holiday season, with COVID still circulating, we are delighted to provide a safe and fun way to give to our community."

About Adriana's Insurance

Adriana's Insurance is California's fastest-growing and best performing, full-service bilingual independent insurance agency. With over 30 years in business and more than 40 offices, Adriana's Insurance is known for its commitment to supporting the communities they serve. Adriana's Insurance specializes in helping drivers with a less-than-perfect driving record by providing multiple options at the most competitive rates in the market. Adriana's Insurance genuinely values its customer's time and continually innovates services that can be affordable for everyone.

