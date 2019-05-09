Adrianne Peixotto to Join Newfront Insurance as Principal and Head of the Private Client Group

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance is pleased to welcome Adrianne Peixotto as Principal and Head of the Private Client Group. She brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry including roles at Costello and Sons Insurance Brokers, State Farm, Kaiser and most recently as Director of the Private Client Group for Proinsurance Associates, LLC. Among her many accomplishments, Peixotto was chosen as one of Travelers' Personal Insurance Agents of the Year in 2018.

In her new role, Peixotto will deepen Newfront's commitment to private client solutions, while bringing her tailored, personal approach to help make the insurance buying and management process more efficient for clients. She's focused on scaling the company's Private Client Group while developing processes and structures to make internal teams better at their jobs.

Peixotto says she joined Newfront because she loved the mix of industry expertise, technological know-how and creative scrappiness that the company brings to an established industry.

"For me it's my dream job, it's being able to take what I've always done and enhance it. Newfront is bringing the technology mindset and startup company mindset to the industry that I've worked in for over 20 years," says Peixotto.

"When I first met with Spike, Newfront's CEO, to learn more about the brokerage, we ended up having a two-hour brainstorming session that was a beautiful synergy of my insurance expertise and his tech knowledge. We kept saying, 'I wish we had a whiteboard!' We had so many ideas to write down. I hadn't had that experience at any other brokerage—having my voice heard and getting to share my most creative ideas."

Newfront Co-founder and CEO Spike Lipkin remembers that brainstorm well and cites Peixotto's industry expertise combined with thoughtful, open-minded management style as critical in the Private Client Group and across the company.

"As Newfront grows, we remain deeply committed to supporting people with systems, processes and technology that helps them do their jobs better," said Spike. "Adrianne brings a deeply personal approach to her clients. Her hands-on consultative style will help us scale our team effectively while maintaining industry rigor and process across private client and commercial insurance."

