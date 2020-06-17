Adriene Mishler to host livestream for International Yoga Day benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

This special global gathering of yoga and meditation practitioners is in celebration of International Yoga Day and is open to the general public via YouTube . Thanks to generous donors, events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Mishler, whose online community includes more than seven million subscribers, is known for her accessible approach to yoga, meditation and mindfulness. With YWA, she created a movement intended for all levels and all bodies, with a larger mission of getting the tools of yoga into schools and homes.

To tune in to the livestream practice of Yoga With Adriene at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, June 20, visit Yoga With Adriene on YouTube.

This month, YWA is embracing the theme of courage. For yoga practitioners, that can mean having the courage to show up and discover the strength and energy needed to be present and serve. For St. Jude patient families, courage adds another layer of meaning, too, as their children bravely confront cancer with the help of supporters who ensure the lifesaving work of St. Jude continues.

"Cancer does not stop, and I am honored to support a research hospital like St. Jude that promises to always be there for families regardless of what else we're facing," said Mishler. "Let's commemorate the courage of families facing life-threatening diagnoses and also celebrate the impact that our global yoga community can have on our future generations by rallying around the St. Jude mission. Together, nothing is impossible."

Since 1962, St. Jude has had a profound impact on children everywhere, first by helping increase overall cancer survival rates in the U.S. from 20 percent to more than 80 percent. Now, St. Jude is working to do the same around the world in partnership with global health organizations.

As part of the integrative medicine program, St. Jude offers a new level of holistic care to St. Jude patients, including yoga. Patients of all ages participate in yoga practices at St. Jude and can experience specific benefits from yoga programming, including restorative postures for pain relief, improved range of motion, balance, strength and endurance.

Not only is yoga great for the entire patient family's health and wellness, it can also be a way to bond and open up conversation between family members. It provides a topic of conversation for families that isn't directly related to their medical diagnosis.

