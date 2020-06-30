ADS Federal Changes its Name to Allegient Defense

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADS Federal today announced that it has changed its name, effective immediately, to Allegient Defense. The company also released a new logo and brand identity and is in the process of converting its web and social properties as well.

"Allegient Defense more accurately reflects who we are, how we operate and who we serve," company President and CEO Angel Diaz said. "By putting 'Defense' in our name, we signal that we are a company comprised of and working in service of veterans and the DoD community. 'Allegient' signifies our patriotism and our deep, sincere allegiances to the customers we serve and the missions we support. We're very excited about making this naming and branding change at this juncture."

Allegient Defense is a service disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). In addition to their GSA and SeaportNextGen schedules the company was recently awarded prime positions on GSA OASIS Pools 1 and 3, Small Business and was also designated as an 8(a) Small Business.

The company has specialized expertise in Unmanned Air Systems, C4ISR, Directed Energy, AUSTC, Data Management, Engineering, System Network, and Information Technology. It brings these capabilities to bear for customers across the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Department of State, the Office of Naval Research, the Department of Energy and the Department of Homeland Security, among others.

Allegient Defense is continually growing its portfolio, particularly in the cybersecurity domain, complementing the company's strong capabilities in the areas of S&T, Cybersecurity and Information Technology solutions.

To learn more about Allegient Defense, visit its new website, which will be up soon at www.allegientdefense.com.

Contact: Caryn Alagno

202-236-9073

SOURCE Allegient Defense