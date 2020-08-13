ADSO Statement on Patient Safety in Essential Dental Care

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) joins the growing number of voices in the dental industry and community respectfully, but strongly, disagreeing with the recent recommendation by the World Health Organization (WHO) that patients should delay routine dental care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ADSO's President, Emmet Scott stated, "The World Health Organization's very own remarks cited the 'unknown' nature of their dangerous claim. Dental clinics must remain open for both routine and emergent care throughout this pandemic. Recent studies suggest that oral health is not only critical at early detection and prevention of diseases, but also greatly increases a patient's chances of surviving COVID-19."

"I understand that the WHO speaks to a global audience; in the US, we have zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmissions between a patient and clinical staff during a dental procedure. Dentists are trained at infection control. This is not new in this country," stated Dr. Jack Dillenberg, Dean Emeritus of A.T. Stills University, Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health.

Dr. Dillenberg continued, "The link between oral health and systemic health is clear, to imply that oral care is routine and unnecessary ignores decades of scientific research and is a disservice to patients."

"Dental professionals across the country have increased the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) during this pandemic to keep patients safe," stated ADSO President Emmet Scott. "After an unjustifiable period when dental clinics were closed for months, it is important that practices remain open to provide essential oral health care." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged that dental care is an essential part of a patient's overall health.

The ADSO will continue working with its members and the dental industry to ensure that dental clinics can remain open to provide the essential care needed to ensure overall health and wellbeing.

About the ADSO

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 50 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 180 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 44 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 10,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

