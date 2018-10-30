Adspace Continues Rapid Digital Innovation Including Programmatic With New Senior Vice President Hire

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Ad Ops lead at Shazam, Pete Miles, joins Adspace as SVP, Ad Platform and Operations. Prior to joining Adspace, Mr. Miles played a central role in Shazam's successful transition to an ad-supported model. During this tenure, he was responsible for overseeing campaign management, revenue operations and ad technology, and was instrumental in the formation of the company's programmatic ad sales business. Mr. Miles is reuniting with Adspace GEO Greg Glenday after several successful years together at Shazam, culminating in its recent acquisition by Apple.

Mr. Miles also served as the AVP, Customer Success at AT&T AdWorks, helping to operationalize the original deterministic cross-screen audience network. He spent 10 years as the VP Ad Operations at Vibrant Media where he was an original member of the senior leadership team that grew the business from early-stage startup to global contextual ad network with revenue in excess of $100M.

Mr. Miles will report to Adspace President, COO Peter Krieger. He will oversee Ad Operations for the burgeoning programmatic business, with his appointment coming at a crucial time for in-demand Out of Home advertising and with advertisers looking for ways to buy inventory in real time. Mr. Krieger adds, "As Adspace continues to engage with digital agencies and DSPs, it is even more important for us to transact in their currencies, and to execute programs that seamlessly meet expectations. Pete brings a level of experience and expertise that we will instantly and significantly benefit from."

Mr. Glenday adds, "I am beyond excited to work with a world-class talent like Pete again. He is one of the finest Ad Tech executives with whom I have had the pleasure of working. He is joining Adspace at a time when Digital Out of Home is exploding, and his job won't be to help us keep up with the market, but to make us an innovative leader in the space."

About Adspace: With over 4,500+ screens with audio throughout 300+ locations, Adspace's premium video network reaches 80 million unique consumers every four weeks, offering 100% viewable, brand-safe and fraud-free impressions to in-market consumers steps from the point of sale and on the path to purchase. Adspace effectively engages today's connected consumers through hyper-targeted messaging, one-to-one mobile engagements and social integrations.

Contact: Heawon Yoo, 646-367-6210 hyoo@adspacenetworks.com

SOURCE Adspace