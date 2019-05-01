Adspace Networks Relaunches As Lightbox

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adspace,® America's premier on-site digital video network, announced today that it is relaunching as Lightbox OOH Video Network to better suit the shifting demands of the advertising industry and its market-leading ability to serve location-based, brand-safe digital video at scale.

"Today's marketers increasingly demand trusted environments and contextually relevant channels," said Lightbox CEO Greg Glenday. "Lightbox offers something exciting and effective that couldn't be more of the moment. It only seemed right to rebrand ourselves in way that reflects the growing power of our incredibly unique platform."

Mr. Glenday, the former Chief Revenue Officer of Shazam, which was acquired by Apple in 2018, is a media and marketing industry veteran, having served senior positions at iHeart Media and other organizations. Adspace appointed Glenday in 2018 to reposition the twenty one year-old company in keeping with previous evolutions he helped oversee at Clear Channel and Undertone, and Shazam among others.

"Some people still think of us as traditional out-of-home, but Lightbox today is so much more," said Glenday. "We believe that our national digital-video footprint makes us a must-have on every plan. I'm delighted to now have a name that signals that energy."

"Adspace sounded like a pure inventory play. Lightbox is more about what they truly offer: a targeted channel with genuine scale," said Billy Long, EVP, OOH Practice at Publicis Media. He also sees the rebrand as a differentiator in the market. "Lightbox signals a more specific point-of-view, with the 'light' evoking a sense of brand safety that's such an important consideration for our clients. The fact that it conjures up an image of a magnet for consumers makes it even more fitting for the digital out-of-home space."

Established in 1998 as Adspace Networks, Lightbox OOH Video Network is headquartered in New York, New York. A pioneer of digital on-location media, Lightbox currently serves 650M monthly impressions to 80 million consumers across 4500 screens in more than 300 premier locations. For more information, visit lightboxooh.com.

