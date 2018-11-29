Adspace Partners With Who What Wear For Premium Content

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adspace, the country's largest digital out-of-home video network, announces a content distribution partnership with Who What Wear, the influential fashion media site from Clique Brands. Launching today, short form editorial videos will begin airing on Adspace's 4500 screens in more than 300 malls across the U.S. reaching 80 million consumers per month.

Who What Wear content on the Adspace network

The partnership allows Adspace to deliver trend reports, style guides, wardrobe how-tos and fashion news that speak to the style passion point of an audience that makes up 42% of all U.S. female millennials.

While Who What Wear has tremendous influence on the style decisions of its site visitors and social followers, the partnership is the brand's first to reach an audience in retail-driven environments with content. "We are thrilled to partner with Adspace to deliver Who What Wear's award-winning content to consumers across America. These short-form editorial videos will transport the viewers right into Who What Wear's website as they shop so they can get real-time styling and fashion tips from our editors," notes Sam Schultz, Who What Wear's Video Producer.

Jonny Hamilton, Adspace's SVP of Creative and Content and head of Adspace Studios adds, "Seeing fashion advice from a go-to style resource will have direct impact on young women's decision-making while they're on the path to purchase. We identified Who What Wear as our first-choice partner based on their credibility and point-of-view and are thrilled to distribute editorial that resonates so strongly with young women."

Who What Wear joins Vox Media's The Verge and Polygon, the company's consumer technology and next generation culture brands respectively, which debuted on the Adspace network earlier this month.

About Adspace: With over 4,500+ screens with audio throughout 300+ locations, Adspace's premium video network reaches 80 million unique consumers every four weeks, offering 100% viewable, brand-safe and fraud-free impressions to in-market consumers steps from the point of sale and on the path to purchase. Adspace effectively engages today's connected consumers through hyper-targeted messaging, one-to-one mobile engagements and social integrations.

About Who What Wear: Who What Wear is a digital fashion publication and community for women interested in developing their personal style and shopping. Through trend reports, celebrity style guides, wardrobe how-tos, and the latest in fashion news, Who What Wear is a one-stop style resource.

Contact: Heawon Yoo 646-367-6210 hyoo@adspacenetworks.com

SOURCE Adspace

Related Links

https://www.adspacenetworks.com

