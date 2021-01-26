ADT & Branch Insurance Make it Easy and Affordable to Protect Home & Auto

Branch believes in the power of preparedness and now looks to incentivize clients to equip their homes with additional security measures, helping them to be better protected from life's uncertainties. Through this partnership, current and prospective ADT smart home security customers may save up to 29% on premiums when they purchase their home or car insurance with Branch.

"The extensive protection ADT provides significantly reduces the risk of loss, which enables Branch to lower premiums for ADT-protected clients," said Steve Lekas, CEO and co-founder, Branch Insurance. "This partnership helps us to continue providing accessible and affordable insurance to consumers in the moments they need it most."

Combining technology and years of in-depth knowledge of the insurance industry, Branch has created the quickest and easiest way to bundle home and car insurance. Branch has eliminated the traditional insurance application and quote estimate, and instead presents clients with an instant, purchasable price. This impressive technology easily integrates into sites where consumers often need insurance, such as when they purchase a home, car, or home security.

"There's no substitute for the peace of mind that comes with knowing ADT is protecting your home and the ones you love," said Jeff Barnes, Director, Affinity Partnerships, ADT. "Now, with the added benefit of reduced insurance premiums, customers can feel even better about choosing ADT."

Learn more about this partnership and see how much you can save on Branch Insurance at www.adt.com/partners/branch . For more information about ADT and Branch Insurance, head to adt.com and ourbranch.com .

About Branch Insurance

Branch Insurance utilizes innovative technology to make bundling home and auto insurance online quicker and easier than ever before. By tapping into the power of community, Branch is on a mission to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch was founded in 2017 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR SE, all A-rated insurance entities. To learn more, visit ourbranch.com.

