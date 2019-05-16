AdTheorent Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

"AdTheorent is enjoying its eighth year of growth and our successes are all thanks to our smart, friendly, collaborative, inclusive and humble team," said James Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "This is the reason we have developed the most effective digital advertising platform and services in market, and we are very honored to be named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces."

Hitting newsstands in the June 2019 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then Inc. ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 74.2 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work—besting last year's 72.1 percent.



The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."



While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

99 percent provide health insurance—and some cover the cost.

49 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

65 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

16 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

About AdTheorent®

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, proprietary relationship graph and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. This product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to drive campaign performance and deliver on advertiser KPIs at scale.

In the last year, AdTheorent's solutions have been recognized with numerous awards, including: "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards), "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards), "Most Innovative Platform" (DMA Innovation Award), as well as Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award" and Deloitte's Technology "Fast 500." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with twelve office across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

