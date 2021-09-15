Adult Myopia Market to Project High at a 10.46% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Adult Myopia Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Adult Myopia historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Adult Myopia market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Adult Myopia market report also proffers an analysis of the current Adult Myopia treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Genentech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others, are developing novel products to improve the Adult Myopia treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Adult Myopia treatment outlook. The rapid development of the modern economy, industrialization, and improved living standards have all affected the occurrence and Myopia prevalence in recent years.

have all affected the occurrence and Myopia prevalence in recent years. Ranibizumab was the first approved anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for ocular indications.

was the first approved anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for ocular indications. The treatment landscape of adult myopia is devoid of pharmacological therapies and comprises devices and surgical interventions creating space for novel therapeutic options which could overcome the hurdles associated with currently available interventions.

Of the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to get approval is Atropine for adults and is expected to create a positive shift and drive the Adult Myopia market during the forecast period (2018–2030).

Over the years, there has been an overall increase in awareness regarding myopia among the masses due to the rapid increase in cases globally. Improved awareness will reduce the overall disease burden by improving screening, prevention, and management of disease and, therefore, will prove indispensable to public health programs for myopia.

Myopia is an eye disorder where light focuses in front of, instead of on, the retina. It is becoming a global epidemic and imposes a significant public health burden.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Adult Myopia prevalent population in 7MM was estimated to be 213,211,282 cases in 2020. Also, it was observed that the condition affected males and females equally.

The Adult Myopia Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Adult Myopia Prevalent Population

Prevalence of Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization

Adult Myopia Treatment Market

Current treatment options for control of myopia progression include the optical correction. The current standard-of-care and by far the most successful and least destructive treatment is the blockage of ocular Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) using the intravitreal drugs ranibizumab ("Lucentis," Genentech Roche/Novartis), aflibercept ("Eylea" Regeneron/ Bayer), or off-label bevacizumab ("Avastin" Genentech/Roche).

Out of these, ranibizumab is a Fab fragment of a humanized monoclonal antibody against VEGF-A and is the first approved anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for ocular indications. Aflibercept is the second intravitreal anti-VEGF drug approved for Myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV). Bevacizumab, an anti-VEGF antibody developed and approved for several oncology indications, was used early for ocular indications and is now frequently applied by ophthalmologists as a cheap off-label alternative for neovascular retinal diseases.

Throughout the years, Atropine has been associated with myopia control. However, the eye drop has been sold off-label and used to control myopia progression. It is a non-selective antimuscarinic that acts via receptors in the retina, although the exact mechanism is unclear. There is no satisfactory effective method of prevention of refraction defects as of now. However, the current kind of therapy is aimed at limiting the defect, not preventing it. Hence, there is a need for further research to identify the more effective pharmaceutical and pharmacological therapies for refraction defects.

Adult Myopia Emerging Drugs

Despite many addressable patients with moderate-to-severe adult myopia, there is no FDA-approved treatment in the Adult Myopia market. Also, there has been a significant lack of effective emerging therapies in the pipeline at present. The only promising candidate on the horizon which is expected to hit the Adult Myopia market during the forecast period is Atropine. Pharmacological intervention for myopia control using high-dose Atropine slowed myopia progression in children aged 6–13 years over 1–2 years. Still, this intervention was associated with side effects, including pupil dilation, glare, and blurred vision. Lower doses of Atropine produce fewer side effects and can decrease myopia progression by 30–60%. A rebound in myopia progression was observed at higher doses and in younger children if Atropine was stopped abruptly. However, it is noteworthy that the FDA has not granted regulatory approval for the use of any pharmacological agents for Myopia.

Since the Adult Myopia market lacks approved therapies and the pipeline scenario is not encouraging enough; thus, Atropine is expected to create a positive shift and drive the Adult Myopia market during the forecast period (2018–2030).

Adult Myopia Market Dynamics

Efforts to educate patients and increase disease awareness are expected to lead to an overall increase in treatment rates. Although, a lack of clarity about the disease, effective guidelines, and a dearth of available treatment options are the major drawbacks for the adult myopia market. However, the unavailability of FDA-approved therapy in the Adult Myopia market is expected to pave the way for pharma players to come up with efficient and cost-effective management options.

Scope of the Adult Myopia Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Adult Myopia Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Adult Myopia Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Adult Myopia: Genentech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and many others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

