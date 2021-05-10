Adult Stores Market value to increase by $ 9.71 Billion during 2021-2025 | Growing Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
May 10, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global adult stores market is set to grow by USD 9.71 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 8%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansell Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH are some of the major market participants. The growing acceptance of sexual wellness products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Adult Stores Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Sex Toys
- Condoms
- Personal Lubricants
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Online Retail Stores
- Adult And Specialty Stores
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44589
Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the adult stores market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ansell Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Adult Stores Market size
- Adult Stores Market trends
- Adult Stores Market industry analysis
The rising demand for adult store products from the LGBT community is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the side effects of sexual wellness products may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Female Sex Toys Market - Global female sex toys market is segmented by distribution channel (retail outlets and specialty stores and online stores) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Sex Toys Market in Europe - Sex toys market in Europe is segmented by product (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist adult stores market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the adult stores market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the adult stores market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adult stores market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sex toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Condoms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Adult and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ansell Ltd.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Doc Johnson Enterprises
- LELOi AB
- Luvu Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Tantus Inc.
- TENGA Co. Ltd.
- The Aneros Co.
- WOW Tech International GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/adult-stores-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article