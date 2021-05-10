Adult Stores Market value to increase by $ 9.71 Billion during 2021-2025 | Growing Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansell Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH are some of the major market participants. The growing acceptance of sexual wellness products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Adult Stores Market is segmented as below:

Product

Sex Toys



Condoms



Personal Lubricants



Others

Distribution Channel

Online Retail Stores



Adult And Specialty Stores

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

The report also covers the following areas:

Adult Stores Market size

Adult Stores Market trends

Adult Stores Market industry analysis

The rising demand for adult store products from the LGBT community is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the side effects of sexual wellness products may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Adult Stores Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist adult stores market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adult stores market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adult stores market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adult stores market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

