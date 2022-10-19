Are you a survivor of sexual assault or abuse from years ago?

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adult Survivors Act (the "ASA") is a landmark new law that re-opens the statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims in New York, even if the victim was an adult at the time of the abuse. If you are a survivor of sexual assault or abuse, no matter when the assault occurred, Cuti Hecker Wang LLP can help you learn about pursuing your rights.

Because the ASA re-opens the statute of limitations, you may be able to pursue your claim even if the abuse occurred decades ago.

The ASA establishes a one-year look-back window.

The ASA is modeled on the Child Victims Act (the "CVA"), which created a look-back window for survivors of sexual assault who were under the age of 18 at the time of the assault. The CVA resulted in over eight thousand lawsuits and has been incredibly effective at holding institutions accountable for long-ago abuse of children.

The CVA only applied to cases of abuse where the victim was under eighteen years of age at the time of the abuse. The newly-enacted ASA creates a similar one-year look-back window for survivors of sexual abuse who were over eighteen years old at the time of abuse and whose claims are presently time barred.

Learn more: https://www.cutiheckerwang.com/adult-survivors-act-signed-into-law/

Contact:

***@optonline.net

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12937263

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Cuti Hecker Wang LLP