ADUS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Investigation of Addus HomeCare Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Addus HomeCare Corporation ("Addus" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ADUS). Investors who purchased Addus securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/adus.

The investigation concerns whether Addus and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2020, after the market closed, Addus announced that it would not timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Specifically, Addus stated that it needed "additional time . . . to complete the valuation of a non-cash implicit price concession related to revenue and accounts receivable, including the periods to which it relates, and to perform the related internal controls assessment." On this news, Addus's stock price fell $13.82 per share, or 14.83%, to close at $76.27 per share on February 28, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Addus shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/adus. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

