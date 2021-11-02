AdValue Photonics CEO Dr. Shibin Jiang awarded Medal for Leadership in the Advancement of Ceramic Technology
Nov 02, 2021, 12:22 ET
TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Ceramic Society honors Dr. Shibin Jiang, the founder and CEO of AdValue Photonics, Inc., with this year's selection of the Medal for Leadership in the Advancement of Ceramic Technology at the 123rd annual meeting. This award recognizes individuals, who through leadership and vision in an executive role, have made substantial contributions to the success of their organization and in turn have significantly expanded the frontiers of the ceramics industry. An awardee typically holds a senior position in a ceramics industry organization.
Dr. Jiang has 83 issued patents, edited 32 proceeding books and 8 special journal issues, authored more than 150 publications, and has H index of 49. He served as chair of 35 international technical conferences including OPTO at Photonics West for SPIE and Advanced Solid-State Laser Congress for OSA. He served on many award committees for OSA, SPIE and The America Ceramic Society (ACerS), and as associate editor for 4 scientific journals. His research activities generated more than a dozen of the world's first commercial products, which are widely used.
Dr. Jiang is a Fellow of SPIE, ACerS, and OSA. Dr. Jiang was awarded with the Gottardi Prize in 2005 from International Commission on Glass, 2012 and 2014 R&D 100 Awards, and was a 2018 R&D 100 Award Finalist. He received the 2018 Corporate Technical Achievement Award and was named as The Global Ambassador in 2019 from ACerS. In 2019 he was elected as an Academician of the World Academy of Ceramics.
SOURCE AdValue Photonics, Inc.
