AdValue Photonics Selects Michael Mielke as New CEO

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdValue Photonics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative fiber lasers for materials processing, scientific, LIDAR, and medical markets, today announced that Dr. Michael Mielke has been named Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Shibin Jiang, company founder and Chief Executive Officer since 2007, will remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Mielke's employment with AdValue Photonics commenced in June 2022.

AdValue Photonics CEO, Dr. Michael Mielke

Mielke has more than 16 years of senior management experience in the photonics industry, including more than a decade bringing early-stage technologies to industrial, medical, scientific, and defense sectors. Most recently, he was Vice President of Engineering at Headwall Photonics, a spectral imaging components and systems provider that was acquired by Arsenal Capital Partners in January 2022.

"Michael is the right leader to take AdValue Photonics through the next phase of corporate growth," said Dr. Jiang. "Michael's extensive industrial laser background and market development skills will help strengthen customer relationships, advance strategic alliances, and expand our global business presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus AdValue Photonics as we mature key design wins into broad market adoption."

"I am thrilled to join the AdValue Photonics team," said Dr. Mielke. "The company has developed a truly unique and compelling technology that enables customers' most demanding laser applications. Moreover, the senior management team has built an efficient and scalable business that is well-poised to serve the flourishing opportunities."

Dr. Mielke's prior experience in the laser industry spans multiple technology platforms and company profiles. He was Chief Technology Officer at Iradion Laser, Director of Engineering for kilowatt fiber lasers at Lumentum, Program Manager for Micro Processing at TRUMPF, and Chief Scientist at Raydiance (acquired by Coherent in 2015). Mielke was employee #1 at Raydiance and played a critical role in the company's development of the industrial ultrafast laser market.

Mielke received a B.S. degree in Physics from the University of Florida and a Ph.D. in Optics from the Center for Research and Education in Optics and Lasers (CREOL) at the University of Central Florida. He is inventor on 22 U.S. and international patents in laser technology.

