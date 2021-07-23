Advance Your Reach Announces Brand New Competition for Entrepreneurs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Your Reach announced the release of The Platform Speak Off, a brand-new virtual event that's gearing up to be Summer's biggest speak off tournament. Entrepreneurs and thought leaders around the world will be facing off to showcase the most powerful messages to impact the world.

Michael Anthony, June 2021 Speak Off Finalist receiving live coaching after sharing his story by Pat Quinn, Chief Product Officer at Advance Your Reach and world-renown speaking coach. The Platform Speak Off is a virtual speaking competition hosted by Advance Your Reach.

"If there were ever a time and a place where somebody's voice and message needs to be heard in the world, it's right now," Founder and CEO of Advance Your Reach, Pete Vargas, casts his vision for why The Platform Speak Off is a relevant and timely competition to help those with a mission and a vision get their message out to the world in need.

But there's another element to the free-entry competition: Teaching business leaders how to deliver their message, brand, and influence.

"Every opportunity [at Platform Speak Off] is an opportunity for learning," says former Speak Off Finalist Amber Daniels about last year's event. "Sitting there on the coaching day and hearing everybody being coached, it was a blessing."

The Platform Speak Off is broken down into three vital pillars: clarity, confidence, and reach. Contestants will be stepping out of their comfort zones, connecting with the community, and creating an impactful message: Keystones of Advance Your Reach's mission for business leaders worldwide.

This competition features a panel of celebrity judges, including Stormy Wellington, wealth coach, self-made multi-millionaire and one of the top leaders in network marketing, and Jarrod Glandt, president of Cardone Enterprises, co-host of the Young Hustlers podcast, and right-hand man to Grant Cardone, bestselling author of The 10X Rule and host of the 10X Growth Conference.

The competition has three rounds, and all entrants will receive support and coaching to help them prepare their one-minute Signature Talks. Contestants will record and submit a one-minute video of their Signature Talks and the winners will be announced in Round Two (Semi-Finals) at the virtual live event!

During Round 2 of The Platform Speak Off, semi-finalists will once again present their signature talks before our judges. Only one speaker will move onto round three and join the remaining ten finalists.

Finally, during Round 3, the ten finalists will receive one minute of personalized feedback from celebrity judges, including Stormy Wellington and Jarrod Glandt. They will have two minutes to present their message to all viewers tuning in worldwide.

The top 3 speakers from each night will be chosen to represent their region and will receive a free admission ticket ($997 value) to the Platform Tour and the opportunity to share their message during the Platform Tour, coming this October to one of 9 cities around the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville, and NYC. Each exclusive live event will feature A-list celebrities and influencers and is limited to only 200 people.

Additionally, all runners-up will also receive something valuable. They'll have the chance to work with Advance Your Reach, one of the nation's fastest growing companies, ranked on the Inc 5000 list three years in a row. They'll receive an exclusive training from Advance Your Reach's founder and CEO, Pete Vargas, and newly appointed CPO, Pat Quinn (also known as "Pete's secret weapon") on the Storybraid Framework. This system has been shared with thousands of Advance Your Reach customers, including Shark Tank's Daymond John, Michael Hyatt, JJ Virgin, Chalene Johnson, Hal Elrod, and Grant Cardone.

Together, Pete and Pat aim to reach 1,000,000,000 people through 1,000,000 stages by December 2027. Pete and his team have already spoken on over 25,000 stages to millions of people; as part of their strategy, events like The Platform Speak Off are vital to reaching their goal.

Altogether, there are three competitions: East region on Wednesday, August 4th, Central region on Wednesday, August 18th, and Western region on Wednesday, September 1st. Starting at 6:00 pm (ET, CT, and PT, respectively), business leaders are encouraged to sign up for the session based on the region closest to them. This free speak off contest is available for U.S. residents only. Additional details regarding the event, prizes, and more will be provided as the event draws closer. To learn more, visit: www.speakoff.com

