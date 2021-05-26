INDIANAPOLIS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Agrilytics announces Benjamin Crockett as Strategy and Business Development Director. Crockett brings his expertise in working directly with growers and his business acumen to Advanced Agrilytics, where he will be working closely with the leadership team.

"Ben is a fantastic addition to the already strong team at Advanced Agrilytics!" Kay Kuenker, Advanced Agrilytics CEO states. "His agricultural business experience coupled with his drive to always provide value to growers are key ingredients to our success. His servant-style of leadership, strategic thinking, and outstanding interpersonal skills will enable him immediately to become an integral, influencing member of the team. We're delighted to have him on board!"

Crockett previously worked for Farmland Reserves Inc., managing and acquiring farmland across the Midwest. Prior to working at Farmland Reserves Inc., Crockett worked at Corteva in both commercial and supply-chain roles, and he also has experience in procurement and international trade.

"As I've connected with the best growers in the region, I've consistently seen a need to further execute on the promise of precision agriculture coupled with the demand from growers to have boots on the ground 'advisors who are an integral part of the farm operation' who are augmented with cutting edge software and digital tools," Crockett explains. "Many growers I respect and admire are already customers of Advanced Agrilytics, and their feedback has been incredibly positive."

Crockett graduated with a degree in Economics from Brigham Young University in Utah and an MBA from Purdue University. He and his wife Allison and their six children reside in Boone County, Indiana, where they raise beef cattle.

About Advanced Agrilytics

Advanced Agrilytics is an agronomic tech company that provides farmers with actionable, customized strategies to deliver sustainable outcomes at the sub-acre level. The team's hands-on approach combines field specific data with agronomic research to meet farmers at the cross-section of technology and a personal agronomist.

For further information, please see www.advancedagrilytics.com.

SOURCE Advanced Agrilytics

Related Links

https://www.advancedagrilytics.com/

