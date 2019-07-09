Advanced Assembly Introduces PCB Xpert℠, A New Solution for Ordering PCBs and Assembly Online

AURORA, Colo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Assembly, pioneers of quick-turn PCB assembly services, today launched its new online quote and ordering tool, PCB Xpert℠. PCB Xpert is the easiest and fastest way to turn PCB designs into working prototypes and production-quality, final products.

"Customers are asking us to quote, order and assemble PCBs with faster and faster turn-times," said Lawrence Davis, founder and CEO of Advanced Assembly. "With PCB Xpert, we can meet the needs of today's fast-paced, electronic industry in ways no other company can. It's one more reason why everyone should be using us for PCB manufacturing. We deliver when we say we will and we guarantee our work. No one else does that."

Advanced Assembly's PCB Xpert is the simplest solution for ordering PCBs and PCB assembly. Users enter their project basics, select quantities, then upload their Bill of Materials (BOM). The system automatically analyzes the BOM, checks for part availability and lets customers know instantly if a part is unavailable. Users then have the option of supplying the part themselves, not installing the part, letting Advanced Assembly supply the part, or requesting assistance. Customers can also purchase printed circuit boards online, which are manufactured in Advanced Assembly's own PCB fabrication facility.

Additional benefits of PCB Xpert℠:

Reduces development time – provides quote and order the same day

Quotes multiple quantities at once – makes it easy to select the best value option

Instantly shows part availability – helps avoid designing with long-lead parts

Transparent pricing – see all costs upfront; no hidden fees

For a limited time, Advanced Assembly is offering 20% off assembly labor for all orders quoted and/or placed online. Use code "20XPERT." Restrictions apply. Visit www.aapcb.com to try PCB Xpert℠.

About Advanced Assembly, LLC.

Advanced Assembly is a Colorado company specializing in quick-turn, SMT assembly for design engineers needing low to mid-volume printed circuit board manufacturing and assembly. The company has assembled more than 40,000 unique designs in the last decade. Due to advanced operational capacity and nearly limitless flexibility, Advanced Assembly takes on more types of projects, provides better personal service, and holds itself accountable to higher quality metrics than anyone else in the industry. For more information visit www.aapcb.com or call 1-800-838-5650.

