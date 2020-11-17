Advanced Audio Solutions to Accelerate RoI and Improve Virtual Meetings in the New Remote Working Era

Leading organizations are pairing conferencing services with intelligent audio devices that take meetings to new levels of productivity and efficiency, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaboration tools, particularly multimedia conferencing, have been riding the crest of a wave created by the global migration of businesses to a remote working model. With an expected sustained increase in remote and hybrid work, the collaborative organization of the future will need to equip meeting rooms with advanced A/V devices that complement the widespread adoption of modern cloud conferencing services for their professionals to be successful, no matter where work is conducted. The audio must be high quality, seamless, natural, reliable, and easy to use to deliver a truly superior and more productive user experience.

Frost & Sullivan's latest thought leadership paper, 7 Steps to Improve Virtual Meetings in the New Era of Work , examines the role of innovative audio solutions in ensuring the ease of doing business in the current distributed work environment. It assesses the various technology benefits of high-quality audio and how it increases the overall value and return on investment (RoI) of collaboration solutions.

"Once offices reopen, health and well-being regulations will require employees to have minimal contact with shared surfaces. Therefore, there will be a great demand for touch-less conferencing," explained Robert Arnold, Principal Analyst, Connected Work, Frost & Sullivan. "As enterprises build a robust conferencing ecosystem, the adoption of A/V technologies that aid simple deployment, intuitive operation, and seamless compatibility with leading collaboration platforms will experience significant growth."

Jim Schanz, Vice President, Global Integrated Systems Sales at Shure, said, "To optimize audio performance in rooms connected to any conferencing service as well as to streamline room audio management, organizations must emphasize standardization of certified audio devices. As no meeting can be effective without quality audio, investing in a scalable infrastructure can position businesses of any size for greater success as they battle evolving market factors."

Technology buyers and investment influencers need to perform due diligence to identify the best solution for their specific needs. The most important benefits include:

Enhanced ownership through a single-source provider that simplifies purchasing and deployment and serves as a single point of contact for support.

through a single-source provider that simplifies purchasing and deployment and serves as a single point of contact for support. Standardization that delivers a common set of monitoring and management functions to streamline routine IT tasks performed from anywhere and at any time, reduce help desk tickets, and assure uniform security and consistent user experiences for any meeting across the organization.

to performed from anywhere and at any time, reduce help desk tickets, and assure and consistent user experiences for any meeting across the organization. Certified interoperability with popular third-party conferencing services, which expands usage and use cases to accelerate RoI.

