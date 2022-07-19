Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size to Grow by USD 385.42 million | 33% of Market Growth to Originate in Europe | Technavio

Gain access to additional market-related information and give your business a competitive edge. View our Sample Report Now

Read the report with TOC on "Advanced Baby Monitor Market Analysis Report by Product (under the mattress, diaper attachment, smart wearable, and other formats), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) Forecasts,2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot

Major Advanced Baby Monitor Companies

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Hisense Ltd.

iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.

JABLOTRON Group AS

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lorex Technology Inc.

Owlet Baby Care

Safetosleep

Snuza International Pty. Ltd.

Advanced Baby Monitor Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Under the mattress - size and forecast 2020-2025

Diaper attachment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart wearable - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other formats - size and forecast 2020-2025

Advanced Baby Monitor Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Advanced Baby Monitor Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating Product Segment

The under the mattress segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The sensors present in the under the mattress format are highly sensitive and work regardless of the thickness of the mattress. These products are designed to detect small movements, and the breathing sensor pad sends an alert if no motion is detected after 20 seconds. Such features are increasing the demand for the segment.

Regional Analysis

Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in awareness about SIDS. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the advanced baby monitor market in Europe. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. It is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Advanced Baby Monitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 385.42 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.51 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Angelcare Monitor Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Hisense Ltd., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., JABLOTRON Group AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Safetosleep, and Snuza International Pty. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer Electronics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Under the mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Under the mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Under the mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Diaper attachment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Smart wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other formats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other formats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Other formats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Exhibit 54: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 57: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Hisense Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Hisense Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Hisense Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Hisense Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 64: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 JABLOTRON Group AS

Exhibit 67: JABLOTRON Group AS - Overview



Exhibit 68: JABLOTRON Group AS - Product and service



Exhibit 69: JABLOTRON Group AS - Key offerings

11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.9 Lorex Technology Inc.

Exhibit 75: Lorex Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Lorex Technology Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Lorex Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Owlet Baby Care

Exhibit 78: Owlet Baby Care - Overview



Exhibit 79: Owlet Baby Care - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Owlet Baby Care - Key news



Exhibit 81: Owlet Baby Care - Key offerings

11.11 Safetosleep

Exhibit 82: Safetosleep - Overview



Exhibit 83: Safetosleep - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Safetosleep - Key offerings

11.12 Snuza International Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

