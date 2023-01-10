Advanced baby monitor market size to increase by USD 480.9 million: Europe will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Baby Monitor Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.75% and register an incremental growth of USD 480.9 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2023-2027

By region, the global advanced baby monitor market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The improvement in living standards, an increase in urbanization, and a rise in internet and smartphone usage are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The advanced baby monitor market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Dorel Industries Inc: The company offers advanced baby monitors through its subsidiary Dorel Juvenile

Hisense Ltd: The company offers advanced baby monitors such as Video Baby Monitor V24

iBaby Labs Inc: The company offers advanced baby monitors such as iBaby M2C Pro Baby Monitor.

JABLOTRON Group AS: The company offers advanced baby monitors such as Nanny breath monitor

Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers advanced baby monitors such as Philips Avent baby monitors, and Audio DECT baby monitors.

The company offers advanced baby monitors such as Philips Avent baby monitors, and Audio DECT baby monitors. Lorex Technology Inc.

Baby Control Digital

Cubo Ai

Motorola Mobility LLC

Nanit

Owlet Inc.

Safetosleep

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Snuza International Pty. Ltd.

Summer Infant Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as innovation in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization, an increase in awareness of SIDS in developed markets, branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitors. However, the lack of awareness and high price of advanced baby monitors is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By distribution channel , the market is segmented into offline and online . The offline segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . Europe held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this advanced baby monitor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the advanced baby monitor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the advanced baby monitor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the advanced baby monitor market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced baby monitor market vendors

Advanced Baby Monitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 480.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.24 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baby Control Digital, Cubo Ai, Dorel Industries Inc., Hisense Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., JABLOTRON Group AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Nanit, Owlet Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Safetosleep, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snuza International Pty. Ltd., Summer Infant Inc., The Holding Angelcare Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., WiFi Baby, and Withings France SA Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global advanced baby monitor market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Under-the-mattress - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Other formats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Dorel Industries Inc.

12.4 Hisense Ltd.

12.5 iBaby Labs Inc.

12.6 JABLOTRON Group AS

12.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.8 Lorex Technology Inc.

12.9 Motorola Mobility LLC

12.10 Nanit

12.11 Owlet Inc.

12.12 Safetosleep

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.14 Snuza International Pty. Ltd.

12.15 Summer Infant Inc.

12.16 The Holding Angelcare Inc.

12.17 VTech Holdings Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

