Advanced Battery Concepts and FengFan Sign Memorandum of Cooperation to Jointly Develop Bipolar Lead Batteries

CLARE, Mich., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FengFan and Advanced Battery Concepts recently met at FengFan's headquarters in Baoding, China on the 25th. September 2018. Present were ABC's CEO Dr. Ed Shaffer and FengFan's CEO Mr. Li Yong along with other senior leadership people from both teams.

Both parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation expressing the joint desire to develop bipolar lead batteries for the Chinese market.