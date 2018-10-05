Advanced Battery Concepts and FengFan Sign Memorandum of Cooperation to Jointly Develop Bipolar Lead Batteries
16:08 ET
CLARE, Mich., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FengFan and Advanced Battery Concepts recently met at FengFan's headquarters in Baoding, China on the 25th. September 2018. Present were ABC's CEO Dr. Ed Shaffer and FengFan's CEO Mr. Li Yong along with other senior leadership people from both teams.
Both parties signed a Memorandum of Cooperation expressing the joint desire to develop bipolar lead batteries for the Chinese market.
About Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC
Advanced Battery Concepts LLC is a global battery technology development company based in Michigan, USA, and is the first company to successfully design a bipolar lead acid battery and develop and implement a commercially viable manufacturing process for such batteries. Advanced Battery Concepts is currently working with existing lead acid battery producers and engaging licensees to realize the commercial potential of its technology, as well as on-going production of batteries and additional research from its Battery Research & Engineering Development Centre in Michigan to broaden its technology portfolio.
SOURCE Advanced Battery Concepts
