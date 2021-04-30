Advanced Battery Concepts Announces Appointment Of George Grabow As Commercial Leader

"We are very excited to have George join the team, as he brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge helping create commercial solutions for our partners and clients," said David Barrie, Chairman of Advanced Battery Concepts' Board of Directors. "His experience leading efforts with several growth focused organizations will be a great asset as we work with our licensees to commercialize GreenSeal® Technology."

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of technology-based industries, George has held past senior management positions including sales management, Global Platform Launch Manager, to Division General Manager. In a previous role at Ashland Chemical, George was responsible for overseeing the global launch of new technology to the market, along with licensing and contract consulting services to their clients to support that award winning development.

George earned a Bachelor of Science degree in National Security from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

About Advanced Battery Concepts

Advanced Battery Concepts LLC is a global battery technology development company based in Michigan, USA, and is the first company to successfully design a bipolar lead acid battery and develop and implement a commercially viable manufacturing process for such batteries. Advanced Battery Concepts is currently working with existing lead acid battery producers and engaging licensees to realize the commercial potential of its technology, as well as on-going production of batteries and additional research from its Battery Research & Engineering Development Centre in Michigan to broaden its technology portfolio.

