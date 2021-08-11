Advanced BioMatrix Offering Recombinant Laminin

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioMatrix is adding to their extensive catalog of extracellular matrix proteins by providing iMatrix recombinant Laminin-511, Laminin-411 and Laminin 221. Laminin is widely used for the passaging, proliferation and differentiation of stem cells.

With this new addition, Advanced BioMatrix now offers a broader product line of proteins, including collagen I, II, III, and IV, vitronectin, fibronectin, tropoelastin, and laminin.

iMatrix Laminin-511

The iMatrix recombinant Laminin is unique in that no pre-coating steps are necessary. This feature aligns with the Advanced BioMatrix mission to provide easy-to-use reagents for cell culture. The Laminin can be used by itself or combined with other proteins to make an even more physiologically relevant environment for cell culture and tissue engineering.

"The addition of Laminin to the Advanced BioMatrix portfolio furthers our goal to provide researchers with key extracellular matrix proteins for cell culture and tissue engineering. We are looking forward to the long-term collaboration between Advanced BioMatrix and Matrixome, distributing the iMatrix Laminin products." David Bagley, CEO

Revolutionize your cell culture and grow cells on a familiar surface.

Visit the iMatrix Laminin-511, Laminin-411, and Laminin-221 pages.

About Advanced BioMatrix

Advanced BioMatrix is a leader in the life science of three dimensional (3D) applications for tissue culture, cell assay, and cell proliferation. Advanced BioMatrix materials are recognized as the standard for purity, functionality, and consistency. Products include purified extracellular matrix proteins, plates of varying rigidity, bioinks for 3D bioprinting and other cell culture reagents. Learn more at https://www.AdvancedBioMatrix.com.

Contact

Advanced BioMatrix

Bowman Bagley

800-883-8220

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced BioMatrix

Related Links

https://www.AdvancedBioMatrix.com

