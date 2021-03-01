Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market 2020-2024- Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Digital Control Systems Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market is poised to grow by USD 56.95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

The report on the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market by Fitting, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global construction market.

The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market analysis includes fitting segment, product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies rapid urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market covers the following areas:

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Sizing

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Forecast

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Amphenol Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Digital Control Systems Inc.

E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H

Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS)

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Vaisala Oyj

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

NDIR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chemical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Fitting

Market segments

Comparison by Fitting

Wall-mount - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Fitting

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



