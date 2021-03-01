Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market 2020-2024- Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Digital Control Systems Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
Mar 01, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market is poised to grow by USD 56.95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global construction market.
The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market analysis includes fitting segment, product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies rapid urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market covers the following areas:
Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Sizing
Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Forecast
Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amphenol Corp.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Digital Control Systems Inc.
- E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H
- Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS)
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- SICK AG
- Siemens AG
- Vaisala Oyj
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- NDIR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Chemical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Fitting
- Market segments
- Comparison by Fitting
- Wall-mount - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Fitting
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
