Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE) to Exhibit at The Battery Show

Advanced Technologies Provide a Fundamental Advancement in EV Batteries

STEWART, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a developer and licensor of lithium-ion battery technologies for the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry, will exhibit for the first time at The Battery Show, September 13-15 at the Suburban Selection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, in booth 3328. The Battery Show is the premier event for the battery and electric vehicle (EV) industry, bringing together more than 750 suppliers showcasing the latest solutions across the transportation, stationary, portable, and industrial sectors.

Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses its proprietary advanced LFP technologies, which provide significantly higher energy density compared to others available today for the EV industry, can be produced in any cell format, and are readily compatible with standard cell manufacturing equipment. In addition, ACE's one meter Very Large Format (VLF) cell is a significant advancement in battery technology, with greater heat dissipation, and reduced size, weight, and complexity, offering a meaningful improvement in the range of electric vehicles.

According to ACE President Tim Poor, "We're very enthusiastic about the potential of our technologies, and really looking forward to telling our story to other major industry players at The Battery Show. These technologies boast a long cycle life, unsurpassed safety, are capable of drop-in replacement, and are fully recyclable. They hold the promise of directly addressing critical challenges facing the electric vehicle industry."

About Advanced Cell Engineering:

Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE's Advanced LFP battery technology will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. For more information: www.advancedcellengineering.com.

