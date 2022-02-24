Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe to Increase by USD 498.46 Mn | Featuring Top Vendors Including Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, and Corning Inc | Technavio

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe study

The Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe to increase by USD 498.46 million at 4.20% CAGR between 2021 and 2026

to increase by at 4.20% CAGR between 2021 and 2026 3.10% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

37% market growth to originate in Germany during the forecast period

during the forecast period Alumina ceramics segment accounted for maximum growth in the market.

Dominant vendors include Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., and others.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., KYOCERA Corp., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Rauschert GmbH, Vesuvius Plc among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The vendors in the market compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution network. While some companies are more specialized than others with respect to particular commodities, others have larger financial resources.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Material:

Alumina Ceramics:



Aluminum oxide has a unique combination of electrical and mechanical properties, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. Alumina ceramics have long been utilized in electrical components due to their excellent electrical insulating properties. They're great for mechanical parts because of their high strength and resistance to wear and corrosion.



Zirconia



Aluminum titanate Ceramic



Silicon Carbide Ceramic



Others

Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe: Growth Drivers and Challenges

The use of advanced ceramics in medical implants and devices is one of the major factors driving the Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe to grow. The European Medical Agency's clearance has resulted in a surge in demand for advanced ceramics in knee and hip reconstruction.

During the projection period, the increased incidence of osteoporosis and the resulting fractures are expected to encourage the adoption of glass-ceramic implants. Dentists have been employing ceramics for restoring veneers for a long time and have enthusiastically embraced the new technology. As a result, the market will rise as sophisticated ceramics are increasingly used in medical implants and equipment.

"Although the use of advanced ceramics will further boost the market growth, the high cost compared with metals and alloys might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

The Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast of Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe through 2026?

through 2026? Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe ?

Advanced Ceramics Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 498.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.10 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 37% Key consumer countries Germany, Italy, UK, France, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., KYOCERA Corp., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Rauschert GmbH, and Vesuvius Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

