Advanced Chemical New Hires Signal Continued Growth

WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Chemical Company (ACC), the industry leader in high-grade thermal reduction and chemical refining of precious metals, recently announced two strategic new hires to expand the company's reach and support continued growth. David Farnum, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), welcomed Jonathan Crowell and Daniel Seminaro to the business development team.

Crowell joined the team as Vice President, New Business Development, heading up eastern seaboard sales as well as leading the sales team. He brings 30 years of demonstrated success in the precious metals refining industry.

"I'm excited to join a nearly half-century-old, American owned, environmentally friendly, state of the art precious metals refinery," Crowell said. "My plans are to solidify ACC as one of the top three refineries in the U.S. and the premier American-owned precious metals refinery in the country. We will aggressively pursue the technology, jewelry, collector, industrial and secondary refiner markets."

Over his career, he has served as Vice President of five precious metals refineries ranging from some of the world's largest multinationals to family-owned companies, and has managed national sales teams at all of them. Most recently, he was VP of Sales at Republic Metals Corporation. Crowell earned his B.S. in Sales & Marketing from Bryant University in Smithfield, RI.

Seminaro will join the team as Senior Business Development Manager and will lead sales efforts in the Midwest and Southeast, focusing on the jewelry, collector, technology, and industrial plating markets. He brings significant industry experience and a proven sales track record in the precious metals and mining industry.

"Advanced Chemical is on the leading edge of technology in some of these refining processes and has positioned themselves for an expanded role in these industries," Seminaro said. "I'm excited to bring their capabilities to my customer base while helping the company grow strategically. To me, the key is listening to customers' needs and matching up capabilities that are of the best benefit to them."

Most recently Seminaro was a results-oriented Sales Manager with Republic Metals Corporation for the past 20 months. Previously, he had held positions in Sales and Sales Management for nearly 25 years with two industry-leading precious metals refiners, successfully developing and executing sales strategies and opening new territories. He is a member of the International Precious Metals Institute and earned his B.S. in Economics from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI.

"Dan and Jon both bring a track record of success, strong industry connections, and corporate relationship acquisition and strengthening skills that will help round out our well-seasoned team," Farnum said. "Our selection also speaks to the firm's commitment to strategic growth."

About Advanced Chemical Company

Founded in 1972, Advanced Chemical Company (ACC) is a privately held precious metal refiner headquartered in Warwick, RI. Advanced Chemical's industry-leading capabilities in thermal reduction and chemical refining are recognized worldwide. The state of the art environmentally compliant facility handles hazardous and non-hazardous precious metal bearing materials from a wide range of industries. ACC is ISO 9001; ISO 14001; and ITAR certified. ACC is also a socially aware and environmentally conscious member of the Responsible Minerals Initiative and the Jewelers Vigilance Committee. For more information, visit www.advchem.com.

