Advanced CO2 Sensors Market to grow by USD 258.87 million during 2021-2025|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market.



Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Proliferation of advanced submersible CO2 sensors in the emerging market is a major trend driving the growth of the market .



Proliferation of advanced submersible CO2 sensors in the emerging market is a major trend driving the growth of the market

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 258.87 mn during the forecast period.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 258.87 mn during the forecast period.

Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., Digital Control Systems Inc., E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS), Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, SICK AG, Siemens AG, and Vaisala Oyj are some of the major market participants.



Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., Digital Control Systems Inc., E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS), Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, SICK AG, Siemens AG, and Vaisala Oyj are some of the major market participants.

The growth of the global construction market is one of the major factors driving the market.



The growth of the global construction market is one of the major factors driving the market.

The North America region will contribute to 36% of the market growth during 2021-2025.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., Digital Control Systems Inc., E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS), Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, SICK AG, Siemens AG, and Vaisala Oyj are some of the major market participants. The growth of the global construction market and growth of the building automation systems market will offer immense growth opportunities.



In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Product

NDIR



Chemical

Application

Wall-mount



Retrofit

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market report covers the following areas:

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Size

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Trends

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the proliferation of advanced submersible CO2 sensors in the emerging market as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

NDIR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Fitting

Market segments

Comparison by Fitting

Wall-mount - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Fitting

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amphenol Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Digital Control Systems Inc.

E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H

Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS)

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Vaisala Oyj

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

